SCOTTSBORO (AP) — The body of an Alabama man who has been missing since Dec. 6 has been found in Jackson County.
Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of Rickey Dowell, 65, of Huntsville, Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said.
Dowell went missing in Hog Jaw Valley, an area near Stevenson between County Road 91 and the Tennessee River, al.com reported. His car was found near there.
Harnen said hunters in early December heard Dowell shouting for help and believed he was in a marshy area in the valley. However, search parties were unable to find him. Authorities this month have used drones, boats and helicopter searches in an attempt to find him in the area and found his wallet, but not him. Harnen said.
On Tuesday, a duck hunter apparently found his remains about a quarter-mile from the search area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.