Visitors to Athens' Big Spring Memorial Park may notice a new construction project near the duck pond, courtesy of a sinkhole that was discovered over the weekend.
Bert Bradford, director of cemetery, parks and recreation for the City of Athens, said a caller reported a sunken portion of the stream that flows from the duck pond on Friday. By Tuesday, workers had removed enough of the crumbling structure to uncover a sinkhole estimated to be at least 8 feet deep.
Bradford estimated about 600 gallons of water per minute was flowing into the sinkhole before the crew could get it diverted elsewhere. Workers from the Street Department joined Parks and Rec workers Tuesday to clear debris and assess the situation.
It could take several days or more to fix it, Bradford said, which will include creating a flowable field to pour concrete on, then rebuilding and reforming a way for water to flow from the duck pond to the bottom of the hill.
Construction fencing will be placed around the area in the meantime to protect visitors. Bradford said no one was injured by the sinkhole, and the park's ducks will be kept safe as work continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.