Most people would assume a small rubber duck holds no value, but it could be worth $1,000 at the upcoming Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby.
The annual fundraiser for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the duck pond at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. KALB is a nonprofit affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and provides events and community service opportunities with a primary focus on education regarding litter abatement, recycling and beautification.
“This is a really fun event to attend, however, you do not have to be there to win,” said Lynne Hart, executive coordinator of KALB. “People bring their kids to watch the rubber ducks float down the spillway, but I think the adults enjoy it as much as the kids.”
About the race
For a $5 donation to KALB, a specially designed and numbered rubber racing duck will be entered into the derby in the donor’s name. For a $25 donation, donors will receive 6 ducks in the derby and a coupon for 25% off an order at Papa Murphy’s Pizza with no expiration date.
Ducks will be raced in up to six heats with the winners in each heat entering the championship race. Prizes will be awarded based on the order in which ducks pass through the duck trap in the final race.
This year’s prizes include the American Leakless $1,000 grand prize, an eight-pack and a four-pack of Disney World Park Hopper Passes and other prizes.
“All prizes offered in this derby have been donated by very generous sponsors,” Hart said. “Therefore, every dollar given to adopt ducks goes directly to support the projects and programs of KALB.”
Ducks can be adopted at the KALB office, 125 East St. in Athens, online at www.KALBCares.com or until 1 p.m. Saturday at the KALB tent at the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. Online registration will close at midnight Friday, Oct. 4.
For more information, call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.
Prizes
The following a list of prizes to be offered at the Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby:
• Grand prize: $1,000 (American Leakless Co.);
• Park Hopper passes to Disney World (eight-pack);
• Park Hopper passes to Disney World (four-pack);
• Golf package for four (Canebrake Club);
• $250 gift card to Osborne’s Jewelers;
• $100 cash (American Leakless Co.);
• $100 cash (American Leakless Co.);
• $100 cash (Athens-Limestone Hospital);
• $100 cash (Limestone Drug Co.)
• $100 cash (Brody Jackson, State Farm agent);
• $100 cash (Distinctive Landscaping);
• $100 cash (Morell Engineering);
• One-night stay at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa;
• Three-month membership and assessment (Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center);
• $100 gift card to Hobb’s Jewelers;
• $100 gift card to Eastside Pharmacy;
• $100 gift card to Publix;
• Gift basket from The SK Salon;
• Two passes to Dollywood;
• Four flex tickets (Theatre Huntsville)
• Two flex tickets (Theatre Huntsville)
• Two flex tickets (Theatre Huntsville)
• Monthly ice cream for one year from MaggieMoo’s;
• Four admission passes to the Birmingham Zoo;
• Two admission passes to the Tennessee Aquarium; and
• $50 cash (American Leakless Co.).
Lazy Duck Awards presented by Dub's for last duck in each heat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.