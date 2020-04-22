It doesn't matter who you are — young or old, rich or poor, famous or obscure. As long as you are a Limestone County resident, you can bring found or unwanted cats or dogs to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, and staffers there will try to find them homes.
This fact was lost on the person who left a basket of puppies by the roadside Tuesday near Baker Hill and New Cut roads in western Limestone County.
"A passing driver noticed a red tote by the road and thought she saw something move, so she turned around to investigate," said Priscilla Blenkinsopp, director of the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 West in Athens, between Russell Stover Chocolates and Preston's Western Wear.
Inside the tote, the driver found nine boxer mix puppies — five boys and four girls, Blenkinsopp said. The driver loaded up the tote of pups and brought them to the shelter.
Before noon Tuesday, a Huntsville animal rescue called New Leash on Life had already arrived in Athens, collected the puppies and started trying to find homes for them, Blenkinsopp said.
A second bit of good news emerged from the shelter Tuesday. Another group of nine puppies was picked up Monday by a Huntsville rescue group called Furget Me Not, Blenkinsopp said. The group also will find homes for the pups.
3,000 a year
Each year, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter accepts more than 3,000 dogs and cats from animal control officers in Athens and Limestone County and from citizens who find strays or can no longer care for their pets, according to the shelter's website.
"Every effort is made to reunite lost animals with their families and to find loving, forever homes for every adoptable dog and cat," Blenkinsopp said.
Although she doesn't know what the person who left the puppies by the roadside was thinking, she wants Limestone County residents to know it is perfectly acceptable to bring unwanted animals to the shelter during regular hours. Those who do so will not face fines or other repercussions.
"We would much rather they bring them here than leave them by the side of the road where they could be hit by a car," she said.
When to deliver
If you are a Limestone County resident and have a stray or unwanted animal to bring to the shelter, hours are:
• Mondays — 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.;
• Tuesdays through Fridays — 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m.; and
• Saturdays — 9 a.m.-noon.
Dumping animals in the county is illegal, and leaving animals at the shelter after hours is also prohibited, officials said.
