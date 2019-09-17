It's almost time for the Duck and Run 5K.
The 16th annual event, which benefits Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, is set to start 7 a.m. Saturday at 125 East St. in Athens.
The certified course will take runners through historic Athens neighborhoods and The Square in Athens.
Registration for the 5K is currently underway.
Organizers have extended early registration for online and drop-off registration until midnight tonight.
The fee for early registration is $20 and no registrations should be mailed. Late and race day registration is $25.
Runners will be able to pickup packets or register late from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Fleet Feet in Huntsville or Friday at the KALB office.
Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Runners and walkers are welcome to take part in the race.
Go to www.raceroster.org to register online or go by the KALB office at 125 East St. in Athens to register in person.
KALB Executive Coordinator Lynne Hart said the 5K supports environmental education through Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, a affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. All expenses for the race have been covered by our very generous sponsors, including presenting sponsor American Leakless Company, Hart said.
Every dollar of the registration fee goes to support KALB, she said.
“Our 5K is always well organized, it is a great course, the hospitality is top notch, and we have some of the best food for our runners and volunteers,” Hart said.
To find out more, email KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
