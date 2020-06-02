The annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO is among the most recent cancellations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but organizations are teaming up to provide a variety of activities for families in its place.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced the cancellation on its Facebook page Thursday. Executive director Lynne Hart said it was a difficult decision, but they have been hard at work since working on activities for kids and families to replace the annual event.
First on the list is an earthy art contest. Children are encouraged to get out of the house and find pieces of nature that can be used to create an art piece. They're asked to take pictures of themselves throughout the scavenging and crafting process, which can then be turned in with the final project for judging.
There will be different age categories, with prizes available for the winners. A family category will also be available for families who work together on a project.
"The idea is to get kids out into nature and find things in their neighborhood, their backyard, a lake, wherever they want to go," Hart said. "Pick up things and come home and create art and tell us about it."
Those seeking to paint their way to a prize are also invited to check out the rain barrel painting contest hosted by KALB and the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association. The contest was announced earlier this year, with judging set for the day of the EXPO. However, the deadline has since been extended to July 18.
There are no themes for the artwork, but barrels must be between 30 and 65 gallons and capable of being used to collect rainwater. Visit kalbcares.com/rain-barrel-painting-contest for additional rules and tips. Ready-to-paint barrels can be purchased from LCMGA for $50 apiece, according to the site.
The top two barrels will receive a prize.
Guided nature hikes are also on the list of upcoming events. The first of the hikes is set for Marbut Bend Trail at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27. To keep group sizes small, additional hikes will be announced at a future date, with evening hikes available for those who want to hear night sounds along the trail, Hart said.
Damien Simbeck, who has previously hosted hikes along the trail for KALB, will return to do so this year.
Last but not least, Hart said an environmental scavenger hunt and a virtual bug zoo event are in the works. Details will be announced via social media and KALB's monthly email newsletter. Visit kalbcares.com to sign up for newsletter or visit fb.me/KeepALBeautiful and like the KALB Facebook page to stay up to date.
