East band raises $11K for uniforms

A recent mattress sale proved to be the most successful yet for East Limestone High School's Marching Indians, who raised more than $11,000 for new uniforms.
It was the third year for the fundraiser. Customers were able to visit the school and purchase Beautyrest mattresses, adjustable base mattresses, luxury pillows and mattress protectors. Jennifer Janzen, East's band director, said they were able to sell more than 70 mattresses, with each purchase benefiting the band.
"Most (purchases) came from band and East Limestone folks," she said. "It shows great support from the community."
Janzen said one mom knew she needed mattresses for a vacation home she was furnishing, but she made it a point to wait until the East Limestone sale. She then bought 33 mattresses to support students, Janzen said.
To help advertise the sale, students dressed in mattress costumes and pajamas for the event. They also helped create commercials to share online. Last year's marketing featured a three-part story, so students this year decided to use a series of photos featuring themselves and reasons for the mattress sale.
For example, East's marching band includes about 180 students. Janzen said uniforms for all of them at once could cost about $70,000, but they're able to buy smaller amounts here and there instead, and fundraisers help alleviate those costs.
She said they try to make the fundraisers as student-involved as possible, so students can take more pride and ownership in their band program. In addition to mattresses, students held a chicken stew sale this month, and the drumline will organize a yard sale this year.
When they're not raising money for uniforms, raised funds go to other band-related causes, like instruments or East's recent trip to New York City for the 100th annual Veterans Day Parade.
Support the Tigers
Those who missed out on the East Limestone sale but still want to support a local band can do so in April, when Ardmore High School hosts a mattress sale to benefit the Marching Tigers.
Like and follow "Ardmore High School Marching Tigers" (@ArdmoreBand) on Facebook for updates.
