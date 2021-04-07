Throughout this difficult year, the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted student musicians. Normal activities such as practicing, performing and fundraising have become not so normal. Nevertheless, the students have adapted so they can continue creating the music that they love.
Fundraising has been especially difficult. Due to limitations and challenges presented by the pandemic, student musicians at East Limestone High have been unable to actively fundraise as in years past.
Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon recently supported the almost 400 students involved in the band program by fulfilling a grant request that totaled more than $20,000.
The East band program will use the grant funds to purchase several baritones, a marimba that will be used by percussionists for several years to come and instrument bell covers, which are used to keep germs from spreading into the air.
East Limestone Band directors Mark McChristian and Jennifer Janzen were shocked when they heard the grant request was approved in full.
“We appreciate the support from Sen. Butler and Speaker McCutcheon on these much-needed funds,” Janzen said. “Every dollar will go towards making music and keeping our student musicians safe during the pandemic. I hope they truly understand the impact they have made on these kids’ lives.”
