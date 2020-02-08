If you're in need of a new mattress and would like to help support a local high school band, the East Limestone High School band has a deal for you.
The band's third annual mattress fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the East Limestone High School gymnasium. Beautyrest mattresses will be available for purchase in all sizes, as will adjustable base mattresses, luxury pillows and mattress protectors.
More than 25 styles will be on display. All mattresses are new and come with factory warranties. Delivery is also available.
Every mattress purchase benefits the East Limestone High School band.
“We invite the community to come out and shop name-brand mattresses, while supporting the band,” said Jennifer Janzen, band director. “The band raised more than $8,000 last year, and we hope to better that in 2020. If you are thinking of buying a mattress, consider shopping with us.”
Text goband to 205-291-0049 for more information.
