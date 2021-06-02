The East Limestone Band was selected to represent the state of Alabama in the inaugural National Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.
March 29, 2019, was designated as Vietnam Veterans Day. On March 29, 2022, the East Limestone Marching Indians will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the commemoration.
“I am so excited for our band to be able to represent the state of Alabama and honor these veterans,” East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen said in a press release.
The Limestone County School Board of Education approved the trip at its April 13 meeting.
According to the selection committee, Hawaii was the entry point to the U.S. for most Vietnam Veterans returning from war and continues to hold a special place in their hearts and minds. The committee also states it is only fitting that Hawaii continues to welcome our veterans as the official home of the National Veterans Day Parade.
The band will begin its fundraising efforts this weekend. The band will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and have a shaved ice machine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and Sunday at S&J Produce Farms.
The band will also have several fundraisers leading up to the trip. Keep an eye on the bands social media accounts and website (www.eastlimestoneband.com) for more information. For anyone interested in donating to the trip account, visit the PayPal at bit.ly/EastVetParade or send by mail to the school at 15641 East Limestone Road, Athens, Alabama, 35613 made to the attention of Jennifer Janzen. Donors are asked to put Hawaii in the memo of the check.
