East Limestone's head football coach was arrested on his way home early Sunday morning after a state trooper observed him driving in the middle of U.S. 72 and too intoxicated to operate a vehicle, records show.
An arrest report made available Tuesday detailed the encounter between Jeff Pugh, 57, and Alabama State Trooper Eric Smith. Smith said in the report he spotted a 2018 Dodge Ram "straddling the center line for no apparent reason" around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
After pulling the vehicle over, Smith said he could smell "a strong odor of alcoholic beverage" and noticed an open case of what appeared to be Michelob Ultra with several empty bottles inside. However, when he asked Pugh, the coach first said "I'm good," then admitted to drinking "maybe two," Smith said in the report.
"He advised that he (had) gone to Jimmy's to pick up his passenger and take him home," Smith said. "He advised he understood why I had stopped him and that the passenger was talking to him."
Pugh refused to take a breath test, so records do not include what his blood-alcohol content was. The report does note that Pugh failed a standardized field sobriety test, with Pugh agreeing to the test but later telling Smith a previous injury played a role in his inability to walk and turn as instructed or balance on one leg.
Upon his arrest, Smith said Pugh told him "he understood that I had a job to do, but this was going to hurt his profession." The coach has been with East Limestone High since 2006, amassing an 84-69 win-loss record, including multiple playoff appearances.
Pugh faces misdemeanor charges of DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage. He was booked at the Limestone County Jail around 6 a.m. Sunday and released a few hours later on $3,000 bond.
—Jessica Barnett contributed to this report.
