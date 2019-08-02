A road project on East Limestone Road officials hoped would be completed by the start of the new school year is running behind schedule.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said the widening of East Limestone Road in front of East Limestone High School won't be complete by Monday, but he didn't anticipate major traffic issues.
Turner explained Wiregrass Construction, which is performing the work, is running behind on its projects because of weather. Despite the delay, he explained Wiregrass still has roughly 20 remaining work days per the contract.
“There will be more traffic through there when school starts back, but (the road) should operate just as it did prior (to work starting),” he said.
When asked what was left to be completed, Turner said curbing work remains, which has to be completed before the road can be resurfaced. He couldn't say when the project would be completed.
“I hate it because I thought it would be done, but the weather has been an issue,” he said.
The project is an Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. Limestone County was responsible for 20% of the $998,000 estimated cost.
The total project length is only 1,700 feet and spans from McLemore Circle to the high school. Officials hope the addition of a center turn lane will help ease congestion during morning and afternoon hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.