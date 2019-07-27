Depending on the findings within a feasibility study, the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority could provide sewer to a booming section of East Limestone.
The LCWSA board on Thursday approved entering into an agreement with Inflow Design Group to study running sewer service north of U.S. 72 and east of Alabama 127. The estimated cost of the study is $22,940.
“Currently we have 400 homes that are in the development process and (developers) who have requested sewer service,” said Daryl Williamson, chief executive officer of the LCWSA. “This study is to help us determine how to structure and handle sewer services for the future.”
The LCWSA can only provide sewer service north of U.S. 72. The LCWSA board voted in 2010 to sell its existing sewer line south of U.S. 72 to Huntsville Utilities for $10.1 million and relinquish its sewer rights south of U.S. 72.
Elsewhere Thursday, the board heard from representatives with investment group Stifel and Jackson Thornton, an accounting firm, regarding the utility's efforts to refinance existing debt. After Huntsville Utilities agreed to buy a portion of the LCWSA's system for $11 million, the board announced it would use those proceeds to pay down the utility's $86-million debt.
Financial representatives who spoke at Thursday's meeting gave the board three principal and interest repayment options — $5 million, $5.25 million or $5.5 million. Williamson said the board took no action on the repayment plan, citing their interest in receiving Jackson Thornton's cost of service study information before moving forward.
Williamson said a special-called board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20 so the board can make a decision.
Finally, the board gave Williamson the go-ahead to receive three price quotes to purchase a pump for the North Limestone treatment plant and another for the Burgreen booster station. The combined base cost for the two pumps is $1.6 million.
