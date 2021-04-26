A middle-school teacher at East Limestone High School is on administrative leave after multiple allegations were brought to administrators' attention by students, an official said Monday.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse confirmed the teacher was on paid leave and the subject of multiple allegations stemming from incidents that had occurred over several weeks. Shearouse said a student reported concerns about the teacher to another teacher at the school, who then reported it to the principal.
He said after the report was made Wednesday, law enforcement officials were contacted. Shearouse did not identify the teacher or provide additional details about the alleged incidents except to say the physical contact was not sexual and is a "rare occurrence" in the district.
However, he encouraged any student who may have concerns about a teacher's behavior to report it.
"It's very important that we have those open lines of communication," Shearouse said. "... If a student does feel like they need to talk to someone, please go to your administrator or counselor to discuss the situation."
