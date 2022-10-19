The News Courier’s editor, Nicolle Sartain, will moderate the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce’s Political Forum on Thursday, Oct. 20.
It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum.
The forum will feature candidates from the local contested races on the ballot. Candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions important to their race and the community.
Invited candidates include the following. A full list of who was able to attend and a recap of the event will be provided after the fact.
State Board of Education District 8
- Wayne Reynolds
- Patrick Wallace
Limestone County Sheriff
- Joshua McLaughlin
- Randy King
State Senator District 2
- Kim Caudle Lewis
- Tom Butler
State Senator District 3
- Arthur Orr
- Rick Chandler
State Senator District 6
- Larry Stutts
- Kyle Richard-Garrison
State Representative District 6
- Andy Whitt
- Greg Turner
State Representative District 25
- Mallory Hagan
- Phillip K. Rigsby
Limestone County Commission District 3
- Stephanie Manning
- Derrick Gatlin
Limestone County Board of Education District 1
- Sheryl Scales
- Henry Fudge
