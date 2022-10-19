Nicolle Sartain
The News Courier’s editor, Nicolle Sartain, will moderate the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce’s Political Forum on Thursday, Oct. 20.

It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum.

The forum will feature candidates from the local contested races on the ballot. Candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions important to their race and the community.

Invited candidates include the following. A full list of who was able to attend and a recap of the event will be provided after the fact.

State Board of Education District 8

  • Wayne Reynolds
  • Patrick Wallace

Limestone County Sheriff

  • Joshua McLaughlin
  • Randy King

State Senator District 2

  • Kim Caudle Lewis
  • Tom Butler

State Senator District 3

  • Arthur Orr
  • Rick Chandler

State Senator District 6

  • Larry Stutts
  • Kyle Richard-Garrison

State Representative District 6

  • Andy Whitt
  • Greg Turner

State Representative District 25

  • Mallory Hagan
  • Phillip K. Rigsby

Limestone County Commission District 3

  • Stephanie Manning
  • Derrick Gatlin

Limestone County Board of Education District 1

  • Sheryl Scales
  • Henry Fudge

