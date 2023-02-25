SPARK weather presentations
On Friday morning, eighteen third grade students from Deonna Goodloe’s class presented their weather projects as part of a cross-curricular, or integrated unit, including science, math, english language arts, and art.
"I hope students gain more knowledge of the world in which we live. My hope is that they've gained insight on the jobs of meteorologists and climatologists and the importance of their work," Goodloe said. "I also hope students develop a love of gathering evidence and data to support the work that they do! We've been learning lots of information about our ever changing world, so I hope, through their writing, students learn that they have a voice. I hope they've learned that they can use their voices to help change our world."
AIS career fair
On Friday, students at Athens Intermediate School participated in a career fair. Seventeen careers were represented and 4th and 5th grade students heard from 14 speakers each.
“I hope that the students at AIS know that, regardless of what they choose to do after high school, that they can be successful,” School Counselor Courtney Bell said. “The presenters that are scheduled all range from a trade skill to jobs that need at least one, if not multiple degrees. If students can see a variety of successful people now, it can help close the opportunity gap.”
Students heard from Morell Engineering, Helix Energy Solutions Group (Oil Rig Safety), Greyson Carter and Son, Limestone County 911 Dispatch, Sunny Horizons (Occupational Therapist), Limestone County Air Evac, Athens Police Department, Athens Locksmith, as well as other professions such as a Food Microbiologist, Nurse Anesthetist, Aerospace Engineer, Public Relations, Student Success Coordinator, Construction Safety, and a Speech Language Pathologist.
“Career day began by sending an interest form to the students’ families to announce Career Day and ask for volunteers. I also reached out to companies to ensure that we had a variety of careers with differing educational opportunities. After finalizing all of our speakers, I created a Google Form for students with all of the presenters who had signed up. During my counseling classes for the month of February, the focus was on college and careers,” Bell said.
“The students completed the Google form to allow them to choose their top choices on which speakers they wanted to see on Career Day. I then took that information and began scheduling each student into each session, doing the best I could to get the students in all of their choices,” Bell said.
Spann visits Lindsay Lane and SPARK
On Thursday, TV weatherman James Spann visited with students at the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and the SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary.
“Storms are necessary, but not scary,” Spann encouraged the group of young students.
LLCA Elementary Principal Amy Frasier said, “James Spann is a class act and a devoted man of God. Such an honor to have him visit our school today.”
LCS holds special called board meeting
During a special called meeting on Thursday morning the Limestone County Schools Board of Education approved the following items:
Acceptance of Bid:
Classroom addition and
- renovations to Johnson Elementary from Consolidated Construction Company at a total cost of $9,688,600. The funding source is federal funds and capital projects.
- WAN Service and internet access for the new Elkmont Elementary School from Spectrum Enterprise at a cost of $913 per month for 36 months beginning Feb. 1, 2024.
Personnel Actions:
- Resignation: Timothy Wyant, Elkmont High School, effective March 23, 2023
- New personnel: Felechia Clingan, Itinerant Special Education Teacher, Creekside Elementary School, replacing Katherine Ikerman, effective March 6, 2023.
- Transfers: Dr. Julie Hosier, Assistant Principal, Tanner/Elkmont Elementary, transferring to acting principal, Piney Chapel Elementary School, replacing Rebecca Dunnivant.
Discussion/approval:
Correction: English Language Arts Textbook Adoption Committee Members.
