Approximately 50 Athens Middle School sixth, seventh and eighth grade students participated in a very special signing day on College Colors Day. As a part of Advancement Via Individual Determination, these students signed their commitment to take individual responsibility for their future by putting forth hard work and determination each and every day. This is the fifth year Athens Middle School has hosted AVID Signing Day.
AVID is a nationwide program that focuses on college readiness and student achievement. AVID offers the opportunity for students to build skills in studying, writing, collaboration and critical thinking to prepare them to be 21st-century global citizens. Athens City Schools implemented AVID in 2015. AVID is now co-curricular at Athens Intermediate School and offered as an elective at Athens Middle School and Athens High School. Students at AMS and AHS are selected to be a part of AVID after an application and interview process.
We are excited about this opportunity that celebrates and encourages our students as they embark on their journey to future college and career success.
