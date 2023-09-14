Japanese,High,School,Classrooms,,2d,Illustration,-,At,Day,Time.

Calhoun Community College has announced the names of those students qualifying for the President’s and Dean’s List for the 2023 summer semester.

Presidents list

12 or more semester hours at 4.0 GPA

Athens

• Acharya, Saurav

• Brannon, Joshua Christopher

• Brown, Anthony William

• Masso, Lara Martina

• McNaughton, Catherine Quinn

• Wallace, Mary Bryn

Harvest

• Baker, Nicholas

• Brookins, Lorna

• Campbell, Christina

• Duncan, Kiana

• Gosnell, Megan

• Keeton, Ethan

• Keeton, Lauren

• Maldonado, Christian

• McCormick, Payton

• Meadows, Pearson

• Nowakowski, Zachary

• Ross, Esperanza

• Saczawa, Andrew

• Turner, Kaylee

Toney

• Sanchez Torres, Kathelyn

Dean’s list

12 or more semester hours at 3.50 – 3.99 with no grades below “C”

Ardmore

• Goodman, Courtney Jane

Athens

• Adams, Lydia Dean

• Adkins, Tyler Thomas

• Castrillo, Dominique

• Cole, Dustyn Hunter

• Daly, Andrew Wayne

• Figueroa Flores, Yaritzel

• Fudge, Susan Lariosa

• Fussell, Lainey Claire

• Galaviz, Brittany Nicole

• George, Shaina Day

• Harper, William Greyston

• Herculez, Dilma Jasmin

• Komiensky, Jade Victoria

• Phillips, Brianna Arlene

• Roberts, William Grayson

• Roman, Cristy

• Russell, Ella Caroline

• Sisco, Ethan Weiss

• Whittaker, Mina C

Harvest

• Adkins, Emily Hazel Elizabeth

• Leblanc-Debruler,

• Danielle Renee

• Smith, Sarah Alyssa Harrell

• Stell , Latricia Evonne

• Zgraggen, Robert Daniel

Toney

• Ogden, Nathan James

