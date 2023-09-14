Calhoun Community College has announced the names of those students qualifying for the President’s and Dean’s List for the 2023 summer semester.
Presidents list
12 or more semester hours at 4.0 GPA
Athens
• Acharya, Saurav
• Brannon, Joshua Christopher
• Brown, Anthony William
• Masso, Lara Martina
• McNaughton, Catherine Quinn
• Wallace, Mary Bryn
Harvest
• Baker, Nicholas
• Brookins, Lorna
• Campbell, Christina
• Duncan, Kiana
• Gosnell, Megan
• Keeton, Ethan
• Keeton, Lauren
• Maldonado, Christian
• McCormick, Payton
• Meadows, Pearson
• Nowakowski, Zachary
• Ross, Esperanza
• Saczawa, Andrew
• Turner, Kaylee
Toney
• Sanchez Torres, Kathelyn
Dean’s list
12 or more semester hours at 3.50 – 3.99 with no grades below “C”
Ardmore
• Goodman, Courtney Jane
Athens
• Adams, Lydia Dean
• Adkins, Tyler Thomas
• Castrillo, Dominique
• Cole, Dustyn Hunter
• Daly, Andrew Wayne
• Figueroa Flores, Yaritzel
• Fudge, Susan Lariosa
• Fussell, Lainey Claire
• Galaviz, Brittany Nicole
• George, Shaina Day
• Harper, William Greyston
• Herculez, Dilma Jasmin
• Komiensky, Jade Victoria
• Phillips, Brianna Arlene
• Roberts, William Grayson
• Roman, Cristy
• Russell, Ella Caroline
• Sisco, Ethan Weiss
• Whittaker, Mina C
Harvest
• Adkins, Emily Hazel Elizabeth
• Leblanc-Debruler,
• Danielle Renee
• Smith, Sarah Alyssa Harrell
• Stell , Latricia Evonne
• Zgraggen, Robert Daniel
Toney
• Ogden, Nathan James
