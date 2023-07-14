Nucor Steel Decatur, LLC signed a memorandum of understanding with Athens State University on July 12, 2023. This learning partnership will provide Nucor Steel Decatur teammates a 10 percent tuition discount for continuing education. This benefit extends to the spouses and children of Nucor team members and applies to all programs including certificates, adult degree completion, and graduate degrees.
Nucor has also signed an agreement to award a $5,000 scholarship annually to one student at Athens State University that is pursuing a degree in a business or an industry-related field. Eligible students must have a minimum completion of 60 collegiate hours with a GPA of 3.0 or greater in their field of study and have a permanent address within one hundred miles of Decatur, Ala. Specific degree programs will apply and can be found by contacting the University for complete details. This scholarship is open to non-Nucor teammates.
“Athens State has been a great talent source for Nucor for years,” said Jim Brown, Controller. “The learning partnership will be a great benefit for our teammates and their families. We are thrilled to positively impact student lives through our scholarship dollars. This partnership is a huge win for our company and the community.”
“Athens State University is honored to partner with Nucor Steel Decatur both as a learning partner and a business partner,” according to Dr. Keith Ferguson, Vice President for University Advancement at Athens State. “The educational opportunities this provides not only for Nucor employees but their spouses and children align with our mission of providing the highest quality education and cutting-edge delivery at the most affordable cost. We look forward to serving Nucor employees and their families for many years to come.”
