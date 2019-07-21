Wayne Petty of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Athens recently won the firm’s Jim Harrod Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships, according to a press release.
Petty was one of 905 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors to receive the Jim Harrod Award.
The award is named after Jim Harrod, whose many contributions during his 28-year career earned him induction into the firm’s Hall of Fame in 2011.
“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” Petty said. “And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jim Harrod who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”
