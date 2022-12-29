Elkmont Elementary School music teacher Leslie Dyson took a group of 4th and 5th grade students from EES, along with Johnson Elementary Chorus members to the Athens Health and Rehab Center earlier this month to carol. They sang traditional Christmas carols, a couple modern choral arrangements, and Happy Birthday to three residents.
EES and Johnson sings to residents at Athens Health and Rehab Center
- Limestone County Schools
