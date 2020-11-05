More than 10% of Limestone County voters opted for an absentee ballot this year, more than tripling the number of ballots cast in 2016, according to unofficial results released Tuesday after polls closed.
In total, 7,071 confirmed absentee ballots were cast, with another 97 provisional absentee ballots still waiting to be confirmed. Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said the large interest in absentee voting left turnout at many polling precincts notably lower than they would have been.
This in turn meant many places didn't face the long waits or lines that occurred in other parts of the country on Election Day. In-person turnout ranged between 50% and 70%, and Woodruff said much of that turnout happened in the morning.
"Some of our initial rush in the morning was larger than we've ever seen," he said, adding some voters were in line more than an hour before polls opened.
Ralph Diggins, an Athens resident, said when he and his wife arrived to vote around 10:30 a.m., the line at his polling location was out the door and across the parking lot. He said they had prepared for there to be a long line or wait, but he was pleasantly surprised to find the line of voters moving swiftly and poll workers equally prepared to help keep it that way.
"Everyone was polite and socially distanced," he said. "What was really spectacular was the poll workers coming out and helping anybody in a wheelchair or walker."
He said overall, it was a good experience, despite it being the largest crowd he's ever seen show up for a general election.
"It says something about the citizens of Athens," Diggins said. "We've lived everywhere in the country ... and Athens and the citizens here are the reason we retired here. We've been here 20 years, and it's been a wonderful experience."
Woodroof said he heard reports of the same from across the county. All in all, Limestone County reported the second-highest voter turnout in the state at 68.61%, according to the Secretary of State's office, and Woodroof praised voters for being so understanding and patient at the polls.
"You always know that's a possibility when you're dealing with the passion people have for general elections," he said of voters becoming upset over delays and other issues. "... But I heard time and time again from poll workers and as the inspectors came in (Tuesday) night that the voters were very appreciative and patient."
There were extra poll workers and check-in devices at many locations across Limestone County to help offset larger crowds, and Woodroof said they plan to continue looking for better venues in some precincts ahead of the 2022 election.
That election won't be for a new president, but races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, state House and Senate, and state Board of Education are on the list. Locally, there will be races for district attorney, sheriff, county commission, county Board of Education and coroner on the ballot.
Plus, now that the 2020 census is finished, 2022's election could have new lines for districts and maybe even precincts, so voters could have a new place to vote or a different commission race in which to vote.
In the meantime, though, there's still 623 provisional ballots to verify. There aren't enough to change the outcome of any local results, as the closest race in the county was separated by 626 votes and most had much larger differences between candidates, but it will at least make Tuesday's winners official.
Provisionals will be counted noon Nov. 10 at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. Official ballot results will be announced after the count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.