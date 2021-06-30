Motorists in downtown Athens and some other areas of the city may soon find themselves sharing the road with a previously unexpected sight.
The City Council voted unanimously during Monday's meeting to pass an ordinance granting a franchise to Bird Rides Inc. The company is looking to put a ride-sharing service, primarily in the downtown area of the city, using motorized stand-up electric scooters.
According to City Engineer Michael Griffin, who first gave a presentation on the service during the May 24 meeting, people can use a smartphone app to rent a scooter to better get around a designated area.
The scooters are street legal and must be used within the right-of-way on city streets.
“They think Athens is a good fit,” Griffin said during previous meeting. “We were kind of surprised about that, but they looked at our gridded pattern for downtown and older areas of town, and they think that's an appropriate fit. They can geolock anywhere these devices can go based on an app. It will say you can only go in this area and no further; you will not see these out on (U.S.) 72.”
As part of the agreement, City Attorney Shane Black said Bird will have to have insurance, hold the City harmless when it comes to riders, operate in a lawful manner and get a business license, among other things.
He said the current agreement is essentially a trial period that runs through the end of this year. If Bird wishes to continue its operation in Athens past that time, the company will have to come back before the Council for approval.
“As part of that agreement, there will be an appendix in there highlighting the areas of where these would be most suitable,” Griffin said. “(Bird has) already indicated they want to go more toward our gridded areas of town, which are our traditional areas, where there are very low-speed streets. They have indicated maybe some parts being in the public parks and around the Sportsplex area, areas that are not U.S. 72 or U.S. 31 or Forrest Street. There is just too much traffic on those.”
Council member Harold Wales asked Black before the vote if the scooters would be allowed on sidewalks, to which Black said no. Black said they would be operated the same as bicycles.
“Our traveling public is not used to bicyclists at all, I feel, so that area (they can operate in) will have to be looked at, and we will provide it so (the scooters) can be geolocked with their app,” Griffin said. “If riders try to take the scooter out of that area, it would cut off.”
Griffin said a local fleet manager will be hired to maintain the fleet, make sure they are not cluttering up sidewalks and business fronts, and pick any stray devices up at the end of the day, as the service will have operating hours. There will also be multiple designated drop-off points for returning rented scooters.
“They have faced these issues in other cities, and they learn lessons and adapt their business model to operate in the right-of-way and share it with everyone else,” Griffin said.
Wales said he was initially skeptical of having such a service in Athens, but as he got public feedback, he found there are residents who are interesting in using the scooters.
“I am looking forward to this,” Wales said.
“I want to see the mayor riding around The Square,” he said jokingly.
Council member Dana Henry said at the May 24 meeting she would also be open to using a rented scooter to help get from her business on The Square to other downtown locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.