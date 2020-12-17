Christmas came early for elementary students in Limestone County Schools.
With faces hiding behind masks, eyes lit up like Christmas trees as Superintendent Randy Shearouse and members of the Limestone County Board of Education visited schools across the district Monday and Tuesday to hand out books.
"We wanted to give you a little gift," Shearouse told students during a visit. "The school board and I wanted to make sure you knew the importance of reading, so we're giving you a book to take home for Christmas."
Books were chosen for students based on interest and grade level. They were then distributed to classes from prekindergarten to fifth grade.
"We're experiencing challenging times in education right now with COVID-19," Shearouse said. "This is just one way we could get a book in each child's hand and encourage them to read over the holidays."
Many of the students accepted Shearouse's challenge, with one student exclaiming how much they loved getting their new book. LCS said several students planned to read to parents or siblings while out out of school.
Students started their holiday break Wednesday and are set to return to school Jan. 6.
