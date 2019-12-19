EUTAW - Vertrude Tunstill Jones, age 91, a longtime resident of Eutaw, Alabama, passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Hospice of West Alabama, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James Carver Jones Jr., who passed away in 2010. Vertrude was born in Athens, Ala…
Robert Lee Lauderdale, 88, of Elkmont, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Lauderdale was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Limestone County to Richard Lauderdale and Anna Buchanan Lauderdale. Funeral for Mr. Lauderdale will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Limest…
