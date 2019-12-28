A year's worth of fundraisers and awareness events organized by the Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation culminated Friday in the donation of $20,000 for cancer research.
The money will be used by Dr. Gregory Friedman at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, whose work includes the first pediatric trial of the herpes virus in children with recurrent or progressive brain cancer.
“Research is where better, less toxic treatments are. Research is where the cure is,” said Kristie Williams, founder and director of the childhood cancer foundation and mother to Eli Williams, 12-year-old brain cancer victim. “So, we give most of what we raise and work for all year to a specific doctor whose research shows promise and innovation.”
For this trial, the herpes virus, which typically causes cold sores, has been engineered to be safe for normal cells but can infect and kill cancer cells and stimulate the patient’s own immune system to attack the tumor. The work has recently been approved by the Federal Drug Administration to move forward into Phase II treatments.
About the foundation
The all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization hosts events and activities throughout the year for a single donation at the end of the year to innovative childhood cancer research.
Wrapping up its fifth year, the foundation’s main objective is to fund innovative research, but it also supports childhood cancer families and raises awareness by participating in community events.
“This community’s support has directly impacted childhood cancer,” Williams said.
Eli’s Block Party will be making a decision on the 2020 beneficiary at the beginning of the year.
In addition to supporting research, the foundation has paid utilities bills for local cancer families in treatment and supported local bereaved families. The foundation highlights childhood cancer heroes in the community at its own events and participates in community events to raise awareness to childhood cancers.
Upcoming events
Eli’s Block Party car show is set for March 21 at Bethel Church of Christ on Capshaw Road in East Limestone. It is an open car show featuring 20 judged categories and cruise-in parking for show and shine participants. An “Exhaust Explosion” competition is open to registered show participants, plus food and music for all guests.
For September, childhood cancer month, the foundation hosts Superhero Day on Sept. 12. The awareness event features realistic superheroes, rides, kids activities, food and entertainment. Businesses and organizations play an active part in making this event free and fun.
Visit www.elisblockparty.org for more information on the organization or how to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.