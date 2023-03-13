The Elkmont and West Limestone bands are off to Florida to march together in Orlando.
On Monday they loaded up the bus at 5:30 a.m. and departed for Florida, eventually dining at Disney Springs and lodging at an Orlando hotel.
First thing Tuesday morning they will head to Universal Studios where they will be met by Universal STARS Staff.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday they will participate in the Universal Orlando “Stars Performance Program” and afterwards will enjoy the parks. They will spend the day at Universal and return to their lodging that night.
On Wednesday they will enjoy another day in the parks before return to their lodging.
Thursday morning students will enjoy SeaWorld Adventure Park and will head home that night around 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.