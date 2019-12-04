The Elkmont Lions Club is inviting the community to participate in the annual Christmas parade, set for Saturday afternoon.
The event begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Elkmont. There is a $20 entry free, but no fee for horses and fire trucks. Entry forms are available at www.elkmontlionsclub.com, at Elkmont Town Hall, Citizens Bank & Trust or from any Elkmont Lions Club member.
The grand-prize float will be awarded $225, while first place will win $175. The second-place float will receive $150, while third place will get $100.
The best antique tractor will receive $100, followed by $50 for second place and $25 for third.
For more information, contact Dickey Hobbs at 256-732-4300, Bill Bryant at 256-732-3206, Larry Pylant at 256-732-4493 or Charles Christenson at 256-732-2266.
Ardmore parade
The town of Ardmore will host its Christmas parade at 7 p.m. Monday. There is no registration fee and entries will be judged beginning at 5:30 p.m. The grand-prize winner will receive $500, while first place will receive $300. The second-place float will receive $200, while third place gets $100.
Visit https://bit.ly/2RhqwaA to learn more and to download an entry form. Forms must be delivered to City Hall at 25844 Main St. or Town Hall at 26494 First St.. Forms may also be mailed to city of Ardmore, Tennessee, P.O. Box 55, Ardmore, TN 38449 or Town of Ardmore, Alabama, 26494 First St., Ardmore, AL 35739.
