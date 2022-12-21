Name: Kelli Lauderdale
School: Elkmont Elementary
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten, 3rd, 1st and 5th
Subject(s) taught: General Education
Post secondary education: NA
How many years have you been teaching? 15
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 15
What led you to choose your career path in education? I have always loved being around kids and pushing them to be their best. To me it is rewarding to watch a child grow emotionally as well as academically. I am an individual who wants to reap quick rewards, and being a teacher offers that each day. I can remember being in elementary school and having the teachers who truly cared and pushed me to be the best person I could be. It is a great feeling knowing that I have impacted children for the better and that they will come to me years down the road and say “hey, I remember when …” It is the relationships and sense of family that keeps me coming to my classroom each day.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? I feel like I have grown professionally by reflecting back on previous years as to what works and what doesn’t work. It is crucial for teachers to look back and truly question themselves on “How did this work?” By reflecting on experience, I have gained a deeper patience and understanding with how students will excel. In order for a child to love learning they need to first learn that they are loved.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I have enjoyed being able to have the opportunity of building relationships with students and their families within the area that I live. Being present and connected with a community is what teaching in Limestone County has done for me. I am anxious to see the changes Limestone County makes in the years to come that will make children’s lives better and push them to excel.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? My biggest accomplishment is being able to make a difference in children’s lives. I am proud that I have given students the opportunity to feel loved and exhibit confidence in who they truly are. I am proud of the person I, myself, have grown into over the years. When I first started teaching, I didn’t realize the emotional stress I would endure with trying to balance a family and a career that took so much energy and time. Over the years, I have accomplished a sense of peace knowing my heart is in my career and that each child that comes through my door should be given a sense of peace also, a safe place away from ridicule and judgment.
Favorite book? “The Bible” and “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? I love spending time with my family on the farm. My husband, Ben, is a farmer, and it’s nice when I am able to go out in the field with him and help. I love being able to take the boys fishing and riding four-wheelers.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? “I don’t expect you to be the best, but I do expect you to do your best!”
