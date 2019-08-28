Indiana might not be the first place one decides to spend their Halloween, but for the members of Elkmont FFA's livestock evaluation team, it's a trip they've worked hard to take.
The team represented their school at the state FFA convention in June this year, earning first place for the second consecutive year, and were also named state champions at the state 4-H contest over the summer. On Oct. 30 and 31, they will take their skills to the national FFA competition in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"I never thought that I would have a livestock team win the most competitive contest in the state back to back, and this is due to the young ladies' determination to excel in everything they do," said Ben Maples, who sponsors the chapter at Elkmont High School.
The team includes Addyson Holt, Rilee Webb, Emily Gooch and Chesley Thomas. They were one of several teams in the 125-member chapter that worked to make Elkmont FFA one of the top chapters in the state.
According to a press release from Elkmont FFA student advisor Maddy Barnes, the following teams and members received proficiency awards at the state convention this year:
• Kendall Mullis, beef production, first place;
• Shane Boger, goat production, first place;
• Emma Hargrove, agriculture mechanics repair/maintenance, first place;
• Cody Watkins, ag mechanics design/fabrication, first place;
• Natalie Bartlow, small-animal production and care, first place;
• Barnes, agriculture communications, second place;
• Webb, equine science, second place;
• Claire Bowling, outdoor recreation, third place; and
• Gracey Norman, agriculture education, fourth place.
"Proficiency awards are a way for our members to be recognized for the work done in their specific area of interest for a possible career after high school," said Natalie Lovell, Elkmont FFA president.
At the state 4-H contest, the following students also took home awards:
• Ella Keller, extemporaneous speaking, second place;
• Norman, agriculture education, third place;
• Team members Kayla McNatt, Claudia Allen, Barnes and Allye Cagle, veterinary science, third place; and
• Team members Ashley Bailey, Bowling, Barnes and Allen, land evaluation, third place.
"Being a part of multiple teams has allowed me to travel across the country competing on the national stage and has given me the direction I want to go after high school," said Keller, who also serves as the Elkmont FFA vice president.
Maples said he was "very impressed" with the dedication of his students.
"The many hours of practicing for contests, miles traveling to events and hours staring at a computer screen to make proficiency applications show the dedication the members have to the program," Maples said. "It's through this dedication that they have been able to achieve the many awards received at state this past year."
