Elkmont FFA members stand with their awards from the state convention in June this year. Front row, from left, are Natalie Bartlow, Gracey Norman, Danielle Simpson and Natalie Lovell; back row, Ella Keller, Kaitlyn Burroughs, Natalie Dykes, Rilee Webb and Emma Hargrove. Members of the Elkmont FFA will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, in October to compete at the national convention.