An Elkmont man has died after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning, an official said.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. on Interstate 65, about 5 miles north of Athens. According to Alabama State Troopers, 87-year-old Theo Calvin Vasser was driving a 2003 GMC Sonoma when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Vasser was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he later died.
Troopers are investigating the accident. Nothing further is available at this time.
