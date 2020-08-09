A single-vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Elkmont man.
Anthony Rudolph Poppell, 21, was seriously injured when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway on Elk River Mills Road and struck a tree. Poppell was transported to Athens Hospital where he later died.
The crash occurred eight miles north of Athens. Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.
