Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton said the entire community is heartbroken after a 14-year-old shot and killed five family members Monday night.
“It's an absolutely terrible thing, and I can't wrap my arms around it,” he said.
The shooting in the 25000 block of Ridge Road is about 1,000 yards from Compton's home and close to downtown Elkmont.
“We are as heartbroken as anyone,” he said. “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, the school, the whole community. It's just unimaginable.”
Compton said he has spoken to some of the family and extended family.
“They are all to pieces,” he said.
Compton said this is something the town of Elkmont couldn't imagine.
“We can't begin to understand the 'why' or 'how,'” he said.
Compton has also been in contact with Elkmont Police Chief Donnie Johns. Though Elkmont Town Hall is closed today, Compton said they are available to help the family in any way.
“Anything we can do, please reach out,” he said.
