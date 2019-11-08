An Elkmont man charged with murder in the death of his neighbor now faces a four-count wrongful death lawsuit, records show.
Shannon Brantley, widow of victim William Brantley, filed the suit Friday in Limestone County. The defendant is 60-year-old Kenneth Wayne Adams.
In August, a Limestone County grand jury indicted Adams for murder in William Brantley's death. He is free on $250,000 bond. Arraignment is set for Jan. 9 in Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise's courtroom.
Shannon Brantley is being represented by Huntsville attorney Jeremiah Hodges of Hodges Trial Lawyers. The suit seeks a bench trial before Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker. It also seeks unspecified punitive damages.
Brantley died March 28 after an altercation with Adams near the intersection of Rooker Lane and Oak Grove Road. Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators said the incident was part of a years-long property dispute.
Records show deputies were dispatched to an address near the shooting for a criminal mischief complaint about an hour before the shooting occurred. The fatal incident occurred at 7:30 p.m.
The civil suit sheds light on the events of the evening. It claims Brantley, who was at his home on Rooker Lane, was severely injured upon being backed over by a vehicle driven by Adams.
“After the impact, Defendant got out of his vehicle to observe and inspect the Decedent. Upon information and belief, at this point, Defendant allowed his firearm to discharge,” the lawsuit states. “The discharge from the Defendant's firearm struck the Decedent. The Decedent subsequently died from the above described injuries caused by the Defendant.”
Count one of the lawsuit accuses Adams of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, while the second count alleges negligent discharge of a firearm. Counts three and four allege wanton operation of a motor vehicle and wanton discharge of a firearm, respectively.
Hodges predicted there would be “terrible facts” about the case that come out in discovery.
“Testimony and evidence will show (Adams) held (Shannon Brantley) at gunpoint and didn't allow her to render aid,” Hodges said. “She's every bit as devastated as you would expect her to be.”
The criminal indictment does not reference Hodges' claim.
The civil lawsuit was filed Friday. Court records do not show an attorney for Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.