A 15-year-old male student at Elkmont High School was arrested Friday after officials were alerted to a social media post in which he threatened the school.
The school was placed on modified lockdown while the Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat. Limestone County Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Owens said the student was absent from school Friday, but Elkmont Principal Bill Tribble was made aware of the post and brought it to LCSO's attention this morning.
"Hats off to him," Owens said. "He handled it textbook. He's a seasoned administrator and knew exactly what to do."
Owens said the school was taken off modified lockdown after about an hour and a half, during which time deputies visited the student's home and investigated the threat. The student was taken into custody and is being charged with making a terrorist threat, according to LCSO.
"Making threats of violence against a school is a serious offense and will result in immediate action by our law enforcement for the safety of all our children," LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young said.
Owens thanked the sheriff's office for handling the issue so efficiently.
"Our first priority is making certain we have safe environment for our children and today just proved that we have a plan in place to effectively provide that," he said.
Young said the sheriff's office is still investigating the case. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
