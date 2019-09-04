As the sun set in Elkmont Tuesday evening, the town of fewer than 500 was still reeling from a fatal shooting that left five people dead at a home on Ridge Road.
Though some gathered at Elkmont High School to watch the junior varsity football team play rival Ardmore, others gathered in front of the school and in churches to pray.
From the checkout line at Piggly Wiggly on Alabama 127 to the gas pumps at Elkmont Food Mart downtown, conversations centered on the 14-year-old Elkmont High School student who confessed to killing his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; and three siblings, a 6-month-old brother, 5-year-old sister and 6-year-old brother.
One word resonated throughout the community — heartbroken.
Pastor Thom Porter opened the doors of Elkmont United Methodist Church twice Tuesday so the community could gather for prayer.
About 30 people, including 10 area pastors, gathered at noon, according to church members. Another 40 to 60 people, including the mothers of John and Mary Sisk, gathered about 7 p.m. to pray for the families, students, teachers, school, first-responders and community.
About two miles away, more than 20 people gathered at the front of Elkmont High School. Doug Colwell, pastor of the Church of Living God in Elkmont, led the prayer. He said he had known the Sisk family for a couple of years and couldn't believe it when he heard what had happened.
“I couldn't even imagine something like that,” he said.
Remembering a 'gentle giant'
Colwell, who was at the hospital when the Sisks' baby was born, talked about hugging John Sisk, who he knew as “Big John.”
“From what I know of him, Big John was just a good man,” Colwell said. “He was a gentle giant. It never failed, wherever I would see him at, he would give me a hug.”
The first time they met, John was wearing a shirt that read, “I need a hug.” Colwell went to give him a hug but wasn't sure what he was going to do because John was such a big guy.
“He hugged me,” Colwell said. “We laughed and talked.”
Following the vigil, Colwell said he remembered how he would see Big John riding and revving his motorcycle by the church or how he would try to talk him into buying him breakfast. Colwell said he also remembered the Sisk children and how friendly and happy they were.
During the vigil, he prayed for those whose hearts were broken and for the community to pull together. He asked God to wrap his hands around Elkmont High School to ensure no harm would ever come to it again.
“We just got to keep on,” he said. “I know … the family is hurting so bad. So many people want to give advice, but let me tell you the advice they need to hear is God loves them, you love them. Be there for them and just listen to them.”
Coming together
Gary Stewart, who helped organize the prayer vigil with members of Grace Full Gospel Church, said he wanted to help gather people for the vigil because he cares about kids.
Stewart said they don't think like adults, and to see a child do something of that nature, the first thing we want to do as adults is judge.
“To me it is further than that,” Stewart said. “We should … reach out to our children and our youth.”
He said when something like this happens, he is reminded it could happen to anybody.
“It touches the whole community,” he said.
“Reach out to your kids, whether they're at your church or in your neighborhood,” he said. “We want to uplift that family and pray for them. … The children, the community, all the schools because there are kids out there that need our help. They need our love. They don't need our judgement.”
Stewart said the church is pushing love, not Scripture.
“You think of an innocent child and it just breaks your heart,” he said. “It will make a man cry.”
He believes the community needs to pull together as one.
“To me, when I think about Ardmore, I think about Elkmont. When I think abut East Limestone, I think about West Limestone. It's one big community,” he said. “Let's back this family up in a time of need.”
Stewart said he didn't know the family, but he wants extended family members to know he hurts with them.
“I feel like the whole town of Elkmont does,” he said. “It's all I've seen and all I've heard about. That inspired me. To know we are all so close. We don't know each other, but we love each other and we just need to show it. Somebody needs to hear it.”
Tammie Johnson, pastor of Grace Full Gospel Church, said what happened was a “tragedy.”
“Even though we didn't know the family personally, we don't know how anyone could go through anything like this,” she said, adding she's prayed for the family, Elkmont teachers and students, the community and all those involved.
“They didn't just lose five,” she said. “They lost six today.”
