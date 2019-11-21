An Elkmont woman is accused of taking more than $60,000 from the bank account of a local cemetery, records show.
Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office were notified July 11 that more than $60,000 was missing from the Legg Cemetery of Limestone County Inc. bank account. Investigator Caleb Durden told WAFF-48 a groundskeeper reported the issue after multiple paychecks bounced.
In a report, LCSO said the investigation revealed only one member of the cemetery's board was living. Records show Delois Wise Mason, 60, of 27539 Leggtown Road, has listed herself for at least 10 years as the contact for information or donations to the cemetery.
A search of her home and subpoenas to several local and national financial organizations confirmed the missing funds, according to the report. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Mason, who turned herself in Friday.
The most recent announcement for a Legg Cemetery decoration day listed two new people as contacts for information and donating. The case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.