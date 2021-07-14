An Elkmont woman has been accused of prescribing and distributing medications without legal authority to do so from a clinic in Ardmore, records show.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested Tammy Boyd Hand, 49, last week on one count of distributing a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics) and one count practicing medicine or osteopathy without license. According to public court records, Hand distributed more than 40 buprenorphine pills — a medication used to treat pain and opioid use disorder — "at or near 30521 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore."
That address is home to SOAR Suboxone Opioid Addiction Recovery, which is described on its website as "a comprehensive and compassionate addiction and treatment center." According to Ardmore town records, the Ardmore location was opened in January by Hand and Dr. Gary Adams.
Hand described herself on social media as a "medical esthetician," and The News Courier was able to confirm she is actively licensed as an esthetician through the Alabama Board of Cosmetology. Medical estheticians generally have additional training and focus on skincare in a medical setting.
The News Courier also verified that Adams is licensed as a medical doctor in Alabama. When asked about the arrest of his co-owner, Adams said a state investigator "found no evidence of wrongdoing and actually complimented us on our charts."
He said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his ongoing battle with cancer have led to the clinic relying more heavily on telemedicine, but that he remains the medical director for both clinics and any distribution of medication is done under his direction.
"We are helping addicted patients get their lives back and preventing overdoses while complying with state and federal laws," Adams said in an emailed statement. "Due to the COVID pandemic, many medical practices have had to use telemedicine, and our clinics are no exception."
He confirmed investigators visited the Ardmore clinic July 6, where they arrested Hand. Records show she was released from the Limestone County Detention Center later that day on $12,500 bond.
An arraignment date has not been set as of Wednesday. However, Hand's attorney, W. Brent Woodall, has requested she be allowed to travel out of state in the coming weeks — once for a vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida and a second time in August to Miami, Florida, for "medical treatment."
Adams said SOAR is still open for business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.