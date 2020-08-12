Elm Industrial Park in Athens will soon be getting a traffic light at its entrance in order to help keep traffic flowing smoothly in and out of the area. The light will be added at the intersection of Elm and Wilkinson streets.
The City of Athens received a $571,900 industrial access grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation to help fund the project, with the city only responsible for the engineering costs and any necessary utility work involved, according to City Engineer Michael Griffin. The Athens City Council voted to move forward with the traffic light installation at its meeting Monday.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks asked the City Council to add the project to the agenda, reasoning that the grant is “$571,900 the City of Athens didn't have.”
According to Bethany Shockney, CEO and president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, the driving force behind Athens receiving the grant is expansion by Indorama Ventures, a plastic recycler. She said Indorama has selected its Athens location for a $43-million investment that is expected to add 60 jobs to the site.
Shockney said other companies in Athens have also shown growth, but a large expansion had to be documented before ALDOT would offer the grant.
She said Indorama's Athens location was in competition with another Indorama location out of state for the expansion funds.
“It says a lot for the city of Athens that we were able to show Indorama a return on their investment,” Shockney said. “We will rebound from the effects of COVID-19, and things will continue to grow. We have a strong community, a good work force and a lot of land available.”
