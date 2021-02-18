The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency deemed all roads and bridges in the county "impassable" as of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. No additional alerts were sent by approximately 2 a.m.
Members of the general public are advised that all travel should be suspended or delayed, EMA officer Daphne Ellison said.
Limestone County EMA is continuing to monitor the situation.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
