The Limestone County EMA has lifted its travel advisory due to improved conditions on many roads in the county.
Limestone EMA warned icy patches and the danger of falling trees or power lines remains on many roadways and bridges, so drivers are still encouraged to use extreme caution if traveling. This is particularly emphasized for the northern and western portions of the county.
The Alabama Department of Transportation and state Emergency Management Agency have advised motorists to continue using caution through Friday. Forecasts indicate parts of northwest Alabama may not see temperatures above freezing until Friday afternoon, and another round of snow and/or freezing rain is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.