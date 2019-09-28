Small business owners who are members of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce have a new option in providing health benefits to their employees.
Because of a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Iron ReHealth, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce is able to help small business owners reduce one of the largest expenses they'll face — providing health benefits to full-time employees.
"The Chamber understands small businesses have a lot of challenges when it comes to being a small business, and one of those is employee benefits," Chamber President Jennifer Williamson said. "... We're excited to partner with CCAA and Iron ReHealth to offer this to our members."
Insurance plans will be offered through Iron ReHealth using the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama network. The benefit program is primarily tailored to small businesses that will have up to 50 people participating, according to Marty Vice, distribution manager at Iron ReHealth.
"It's really designed for and benefitting the small groups the most," Vice said, adding groups would have four plans to choose from — Silver, Gold, Platinum and BlueSaver 4000.
According to the benefits website, ccabenefits.org, the plans are similar in coverage to the standard BCBS plans, minus pediatric dental or vision coverage and a change in deductibles for the Silver plan. However, a dental plan, a vision plan and no-copay Teladoc access are offered in addition to the four health insurance options. Furthermore, employers can join the program at any point during their renewal year.
"For years, chambers throughout the state have wanted to have a program we can offer our membership," Williamson said. "... We're here to support small business."
Small business owners must be a member of the Chamber to participate. To join, they can visit the Chamber's new office at 101 S. Beaty St. in Athens or call 256-232-2600.
After that, it's a matter of visiting ccaabenefits.com, emailing info@ironhealth.com or calling 334-245-1099 to explore their group insurance possibilities.
"Even if (a business is) currently in a group plan, we can still go through the quote process with them," Vice said.
