More than 1 in 10 people in Limestone County are considered food insecure, meaning they don't have regular access to the food they need to stay healthy or they sometimes have to decide between buying groceries or paying other bills.
This month, Empty Bowls Luncheon will once again be held to support the organizations in Limestone County working to reduce food insecurity. Emily Clem, one of the event's organizers, called it a way of connecting the arts community with the rest of the community to combat the hunger issue in Limestone County.
“It's really a lot of cooperation among different agencies," she said.
Tickets are on sale now for the event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Revival Center on West Washington Street in Athens. Each $15 ticket allows the holder to receive two bowls of soup, bread and water. Clem said local restaurants "have been really good about donating soup.”
She also praised Clements Key Club and Retired & Senior Volunteer Program members for consistently offering to donate their time, and said the Athens High School Choir will provide musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to noon this year.
After lunch, ticketholders can choose a piece of handmade pottery to take home with them as a reminder of the event's goal. The pottery items are created by artists from as far as Ardmore to as near as the Potter's Hand at First Presbyterian Church in Athens. Clem said even a few local students got in on the craft.
"There have been a lot of different people making bowls," she said.
Ticketholders can also participate in the silent auction to raise more funds. Proceeds from the event benefit Limestone County Churches Involved and the Full Tummy Project. LCCI operates a food bank in Athens that provides groceries to individuals and families facing food insecurity, while Full Tummy Project is a way for teachers and counselors with Athens City Schools to make sure younger students are able to have food on the weekends.
"The last two years, we've made $10,000, but that's also due to some good sponsorships, such as Steelcase, T&C Stamping, Clem Tire and First Presbyterian Church," Clem said. "... Those three sources — the sponsorships, the ticket sales and the silent auction — are roughly a third of our proceeds."
She also noted the efforts of Athens Rotary Club and Birdie Thornton Center, which work with the Full Tummy Project to provide and package food for distribution to students. Clem said watching so many people and groups come together for a common cause is one of the things she admires most about this event, which is now in its fourth year.
Those interested in attending may contact First Presbyterian Church or First United Methodist Church in Athens to purchase a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.