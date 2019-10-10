Local colleges are seeing enrollment rates drop as the economy improves, but officials aren't worried.
Athens State University and Calhoun Community College each reported enrollment rates lower in fall 2019 compared to the fall 2018 semester. The trend is being seen nationwide, with the National Student Clearinghouse reporting a 0.9% decline for public four-year institutions and a 3.4% decline for two-year institutions from 2018 to 2019.
However, it's not all bad news. Chris Latham, director of marketing and public relations for Athens State, said such declines are generally expected when unemployment is low.
“The high demand for workers generally encourages employment over degree completion,” Latham said. “Locally, the August unemployment rate in Madison County was 2.3%, and Limestone County was 2.4% compared to 3.3% unemployment nationally.”
Wes Torain, acting director of public relations for Calhoun, also attributed the difference to unemployment rates, saying enrollment was “down slightly.” He said the difference isn't alarming, and the good news is everyone is working.
However, he added, postsecondary education is valuable regardless of the economy's state.
“We would like to emphasize to students the value of getting a degree or certificate, because it sticks with you whether the economy is good or bad,” Torain said.
Furthermore, with the variety of options available to students at Calhoun and Athens State, enrollment is bound to fluctuate. While some students attend full time from the start of the school year until the end, others may only attend part of the school year.
“We have new students starting next week as we kick off our mini-mester on Oct. 14,” Torain said, referring to a shorter “miniature semester” that is about half the length of a full semester. “So enrollment will increase in a matter of just a few days.”
Latham said Athens State is experiencing a growth in its graduate programs despite a decrease in overall enrollment. Figures for this year show a 3.3% decrease in undergraduate students but a 5% increase in graduate students.
“Athens State University's graduate programs have seen the largest percentage growth in recent years,” Latham said, adding the university offers three master's degree programs — global logistics and supply chain management, religious studies and career and technical education. “These programs are targeted to individuals who are furthering their careers or are seeking a competitive edge in a quickly expanding job market, so low unemployment tends to impact these programs less than undergraduate programs.”
Visit athens.edu or calhoun.edu to learn more about the programs offered at each institution.
