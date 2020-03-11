A fast-acting band of deputies, police officers and tracking dogs recaptured a work-release inmate on the lam Monday in Limestone County.
Kayla Rochelle McKinney, 26, of 24634 Shipley Hollow Road, Elkmont, walked off her job at Eagle's Diner, located across from the Limestone County Sheriff's Department.
McKinney, who was sentenced to five years on a felony charge of third-degree burglary, was completing her sentence at Decatur's work release center, the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center. The center prepares those leaving prison by assigning them work in the community.
McKinney had been assigned to work at the Limestone County restaurant, but she failed to appear for her shift Monday and fled on foot, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
As soon as authorities were alerted, sheriff's deputies, Athens police officers and Limestone Correctional Facility tracking dogs were dispatched to help search.
"It didn't take long to find her — about 30 to 35 minutes," Young said, noting McKinney was located on Kimzy Car Road.
Deputy Caleb King obtained the arrest warrant for McKinney.
She remained in the Limestone County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with first-degree escape.
McKinney pleaded guilty to the original burglary charge Feb. 4 and was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with credit for 255 days already served, records show.
