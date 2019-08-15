Representatives with the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens on Wednesday made an offer to Limestone County commissioners they hope won't be refused.
For the second time in six months, members of the museum's board of directors have asked the commission to consider turning over the Limestone County Event Center to the museum. The event center, built for $2 million, has not been as successful as originally expected. The facility does not see steady bookings and utility costs run about $96,000 per year.
At a meeting in February, museum board Chairman Jerry Crabtree offered to take control of the event center as part of a 20-year lease. The museum was willing to keep the part of the center that contains a stage as-is and continue using it for events.
Crabtree's original proposal to the commission included a caveat that the county continue to pay $3,000 per month for expenses over 24 months. He dropped that request at Wednesday's work session. He instead asked the commission to continue paying utility expenses for five to seven months after the museum takes possession of the building until it can become operational as a museum.
“With a half-million in our building fund, we would like to proceed with this project,” Crabtree said.
The museum board has contacted the firm that originally designed the building about making changes to accommodate the museum's artifacts and displays. Crabtree said an acoustical, or “drop ceiling,” may also be installed. The center currently has an industrial-type ceiling with exposed metal, pipes and ducts.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner asked Crabtree how soon the museum would like to take control of the building, to which Crabtree replied, “As soon as possible.”
“Our museum is an icon in the Tennessee Valley and we only want it to improve,” he said. “We have 12,000 people come through our doors each year, and once we move to the event center and enhance what we have through visuals and audio, that number will increase.”
Board member Jerry Barksdale recommended eschewing the lease idea in favor of just signing the deed over to the museum. He also recommended a separate agreement guaranteeing the county could continue to use the event center part of the building as necessary for events like election night returns and countywide bingo tournaments.
Commissioner Jason Black wanted some assurances from the museum that the county would not be on the hook for heating and air-conditioning repairs or for replacing the existing unit, which he estimated would cost $120,000. For that reason, he was more in favor of selling it to the museum for a nominal fee as opposed to renting it.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly also wanted assurances that the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame would continue to remain part of the museum. The hall of fame plaques are featured in the entryway of the event center, and the annual induction banquet is held each year at the center.
Daly said it would be after the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1 before the commission could vote on an agreement with the museum. Barksdale asked if the commission would consider a good-faith resolution, similar to a letter of intent a prospective homeowner might receive from a bank or mortgage company.
“We just need something in the minutes that says, 'Yes, we're in agreement with what you're talking about, but we won't execute it until early October,'” Barksdale said. “And if you change your mind, you change your mind.”
Crabtree, however, said if there's a chance the commission was leaning toward giving up the event center, the museum board would like to have an architect drawing up new plans right away. Daly said he had no issue with an architect entering the building and taking measurements until a deal could be reached. He said the issue would be put on the agenda of the commission's Wednesday, Aug. 28, work session for discussion. Commissioners could then approve a good-faith resolution at the next regular meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Daly said that would give commissioners and the county attorney time to review all agreements before making a final decision.
“Turning over this building to the veterans museum would be a win-win for us and Limestone County because it will save you money,” Crabtree told commissioners.
