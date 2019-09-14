Courtesy photo/City of Athens

The John Wade Keyes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate suffragettes and women's right to vote at a Wednesday event celebrating Constitution Week. Pictured, front row, from left, are Dr. Debra Baird, Athens State University professor of religious studies and second vice regent of the John Wade Keyes Chapter DAR; Dana Henry, regent; and DAR members Carole Malone, Frances Andrews and Sissy Thompson; back row, Dr. Ronnie Merritt, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs at Athens State University; Dr. Joe Delap, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Athens State University; Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks; and Dr. Philip Way, president of Athens State University.