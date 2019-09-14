Citizens who appreciate the freedoms granted by the United States Constitution are invited to celebrate Constitution Day at an upcoming event.
Though Constitution Day will be celebrated nationally on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the John Wade Keyes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Athens State University will hold a Constitution Day ceremony Wednesday as part of Constitution Week.
The DAR has ceremoniously honored The Constitution each year since the organization petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside September 17-23 to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the resolution into public law on Aug. 2, 1956.
Wednesday's event begins at 11 a.m. with a free hot dog lunch in the Sandridge Student Center ballroom on the campus of Athens State. At 11:30, the drum line from East Limestone High School will perform in the courtyard of the school.
The festivities will then shift to McCandless Hall for a program beginning at noon. Dr. Ronnie Merritt will perform patriotic music on the 1892 tracer-action pipe organ. The program will also feature a flautist trio and a celebration of the suffragettes.
The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, who has received numerous awards during his long military career. Jolly has served for 35 years in both civilian and military service. His last military assignment was as deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs for U.S. Army Europe.
He deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was also selected to serve as chief of staff and deputy commander for the 926th Engineer Brigade, which included deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
