Back-seat riders better start buckling up.
A new law takes effect Sunday across Alabama requiring everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt.
The state law, before it was amended, only required adult front-seat passengers to wear seat belts. Child passengers were already required to use a child car seat or seat belt.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 254 into law May 31. The bill, called the Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act, was sponsored by Sen. David Burkette, D-Montgomery, and named after a student and basketball standout who attended Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery. Scott died after a car crash on Interstate 65 in 2016. A passenger in the car, Scott was ejected from the vehicle while traveling to a basketball playoff game in Birmingham.
Under the law, seat belt violations are considered a secondary violation, meaning a vehicle would have to be pulled over for something else before a ticket for not wearing a seat belt would be issued. Exemptions to the law include children in booster seats, people with notes from licensed physicians, mail and newspaper carriers, and passengers in cars made prior to 1965.
This month, Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel told The Cullman Times, “If people will comply, it should reduce injuries in crashes.”
Daniel said numerous deaths have been documented of drivers and passengers who were ejected from vehicles because they were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crashes.
“We continue to see speed as a major factor in wrecks, but the deaths and injuries are also related to not wearing seat belts,” Daniel told The Times.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the new law is already raising awareness of the importance of wearing seat belts and public safety.
“Anything we can try to do to save lives, the better off we are,” Johnson said.
Alabama is the 29th state to require seat belt use by back seat passengers.
Other laws effective Sept. 1
Other laws will also take effect across the state Sept. 1.
Alabama will enact its equal pay act Sunday.
The new law bans employers from paying employees a lower wage for jobs requiring equal skill, effort, education, experience and responsibility simply because of their sex or race. The law makes exceptions for systems of seniority and merit.
Also, an employer cannot refuse to interview, hire or promote a person because they do not provide wage history.
Those who believe their race or sex has kept them from receiving fair pay will have two years to file a lawsuit. Alabama is the 49th state to enact a law against wage inequality.
The state's anti-road rage law is another change coming Sunday. The law requires drivers to use the left lane of interstates for passing only. There will be exceptions for bad weather, exits in the left lane, traffic congestion and construction zones.
Motorists who stay in the left lane for a mile and a half without passing other vehicles risk being cited. For the first 60 days, however, law enforcement will only issue citations.
Alabama is the 38th state with a law targeting left-lane drivers.
