The case of a former East Limestone Boy Scout leader charged with possession of child pornography is tentatively scheduled for trial Dec. 16 in Limestone County.
Robert Glen Kahler, 53, of 17078 Ennis Road, Athens, is accused of downloading hundreds of pornographic images of children to his computer. He denies downloading the images.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said Monday the Kahler case is on the "short list" of trials scheduled for December in Limestone Circuit Court. The case could be tried if the cases ahead of it are resolved. If not, the case would be set for trial next year.
Kahler was initially arrested on the charge in June 2015 and indicted in March 2016. Since his indictment, the case has been set for trial 13 times. A case can be reset for various factors, such as delays in the discovery process, unavailability of witnesses, scheduling conflicts of the prosecutor or defense attorney, the court's own docket or other reasons.
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an online investigation into the sharing of child pornography files in 2014 when they discovered one suspect, Kahler, lived in Limestone County, said Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Young.
They notified Limestone authorities, who obtained a search warrant, which was executed in July 2014 at Kahler’s residence. Kahler’s computers were seized, sent for forensic examination and revealed hundreds of pornographic images of children, Young said.
Kahler remains free on bond awaiting trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.