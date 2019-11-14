A traveling exhibit in celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial is now on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts, according to a press release.
Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit will be available for viewing at the center’s performing arts building through Saturday, Dec. 14. Times are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Admission is free.
The exhibit, a celebration of 200 years of statehood, is presented by the Alabama Humanities Foundation in partnership with the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. The exhibit has been on tour for 19 months, traveling to all 67 of Alabama’s counties.
“The exhibit features eight periods of history that defined Alabama as a state – decisions and turning points that shaped what the state would become and what it will be – all in an impressive display to retrace the state’s footsteps featuring people, places and cultures that are still Making Alabama,” according to the release. “The display blends artistic collages, interactive computer tablets and an audio medley of song and spoken word to tell the story of Alabama, from becoming a territory to achieving statehood. It also conveys a message of hope in its presentation about the future.”
Plans for the local exhibit and activities include a special exhibit of rarely seen unique artifacts and documents on loan from the Morgan County Archives, accompanied by narrative panels that tell the history of Morgan County.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Performing Arts is at 133 Second Ave. in Decatur. Visit www.makingalabama.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.